Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan announced her engagement to musician Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar on their social media accounts on November 5. The two are expected to tie the knot in December.
Along with a loved-up picture of the two looking into each other’s eyes and a balloon which read ‘She said Yes’ floating in the air, the two made it official to their fans.
Although Zaid and Khan never spoke publicly about their relationship, pictures of the two together have been doing the rounds for several months.
According to reports, the couple will marry on December 25 and the festivities will begin from December 22 attended only by close friends and family.
Khan has acted in several Bollywood films and was a part of Bigg Boss 14, while Zaid is a choreographer.