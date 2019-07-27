The newborn is model’s first child with partner Arjun Rampal

Gabriella Demetriades with her son. Image Credit: Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal’s model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn son on social media.

The South African model on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: “Tired but in love”.

Last week, Rampal shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a picture where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy.