Actor Arjun Rampal’s model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of their newborn son on social media.
The South African model on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: “Tired but in love”.
Last week, Rampal shared an image of the baby holding on to his finger. He had also shared a picture where he is seen smiling as he holds his bundle of joy.
Rampal was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.