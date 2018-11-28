Dubai: Batman is fond of samosas and now we know the secret to his superhero strength!
Truth be told, Hollywood actor Christian Bale is in Mumbai to promote his new movie, and said he was a fan of Indian food.
In a recent interview with Daily News and Analysis (DNA), an Indian broadsheet daily, Bale said that he had grown up eating Indian food and was very fond of the dish.
He said: “I’m English so you grow up eating Indian food, so yes, absolutely. I would get home from school and grab a samosa from the corner store and eat it. That was always my choice of food.”
Bale is currently in India to promote his new film, ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’, in which he takes on the character of Bagheera, the black panther. This version of Rudyard Kipling’s tale is said to be more dark and realistic, according to reports.
Bale attended the Indian premiere of the movie in Mumbai, and was joined by Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit as they will be lending their voices for characters in the Hindi version of the movie.
Earlier this year, the internet came to know that British royal Prince Harry was a fan of samosas as he was caught on camera sneaking one at a community event. The video went viral and became an instant meme.