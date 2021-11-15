Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are officially married as the star couple tied the knot after weeks of speculation.
The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share images from the wedding, penning loved up notes to mark the occasion. “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever...,” posted Patralekhaa on Monday.
Rao wasn’t far behind in portraying his affection. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever... and beyond.”
The couple hosted a white-themed engagement ceremony on Saturday that saw Rao get down on bended knee to slip a ring onto the finger of his ladylove. Patralekhaa wasn’t to be left behind and also got down on a knee to profess the same before they danced the night away to the tunes of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’.
While the duo chose to keep the wedding a low-key affair, at least for Bollywood standards, they did have some industry friends present including filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, actress Huma Qureshi and her brother, actor Saqib Saleem.