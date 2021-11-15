For the first time in her career, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will play a feisty cop in the comedy ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’, also featuring acclaimed actor Pratik Gandhi of ‘Scam 1992’ fame. On November 15, the makers revealed their looks from this film, a comedy about a cop and a groom looking for a missing bride.
In the first official image from the film, Paunnu is seen in a khakhi cop uniform reading a map, while Gandhi comes across as a groom in Indian ethnic wear armed with a binoculars. They are both on the roof of a house.
“Playing a police woman and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist and I am happy that it is finally ticked off. I had seen Pratik’s work and I think he is a very talented actor and I am absolutely enjoying working with him. Arshad [Director Syed] has written an amazing script with great comic quirks and also a lot of heart, which I am looking forward to. I am happy that Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films have collaborated to produce this film. It’s going to be a fun ride,” said Pannu in a statement.
This film marks the directorial debut of Syed.
“Having a cast of brilliant actors like Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi has enriched my cinematic journey. The characters they’re playing are the comic fodder of our film. Sharing the first glimpse of their characters is exciting for the entire team”,” wrote Syed in a statement.
This film is scheduled for release next year.