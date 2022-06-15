An intense looking Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, with downcast eyes, appear in the first look image from their upcoming production ‘Ghoomer’.
The Bollywood film, which is being directed by R Balki, will see Kher play a cricketer in the project with Bachchan playing her coach.
Much of the film’s story is under wraps, but ‘Ghoomer’ also stars veteran actress Shabana Azmi in a key role.
Bachchan and Kher will be sharing screen space a second time after appearing together in the second season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series, ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’. The two will also feature in the third season of the thriller, which is also currently under production.
Interestingly, Kher knows her way around a cricket field having played the sport on a school level for the state of Maharashtra. The actress even made it to the national team selection, but she opted for badminton state championships instead.
Balki has previously worked with Bachchan and his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, in ‘Paa’ (2009). He even started his career as a filmmaker directing the senior Bachchan in ‘Cheeni Kum’ in 2007.
The younger Bachchan has had a successful year so far with his Netflix film ‘Dasvi’ earning him acclaim. His other releases during the pandemic have included ‘Ludo’, ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Bob Biswas’, along with the above-mentioned Amazon series.
The actor, who was in Abu Dhabi earlier this month to perform at the International Indian Film Academy or IIFA Awards on Yas Island, even spoke on the green carpet about wanting to work with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the future again, after their earlier collaboration on films such as ‘Guru’, ‘Sarkar Raj’ and ‘Kuch Na Kaho’.
Kher, meanwhile, who entered Bollywood with ‘Mirzya’ in 2016, is also a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming movie ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary’s ‘Faadu’.
A release date for ‘Ghoomer’ is yet to be announced.