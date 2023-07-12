Actress Mouni Roy was spotted in a state of panic at the Mumbai airport recently.
In a video shared on Instagram by a celebrity paparazzi, Roy could be seen frantically rummaging through her handbag, desperately trying to find something, presumably her passport. However, she seem unable to find what she was looking for. She was later seen returning back to her car, as she was denied entry to the airport.
On the work front, she was seen in ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her next film is ‘The Virgin Tree’ with Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari.