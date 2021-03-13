Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen pitted against each other as sworn enemies in Dibakar Banerjee’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, had to hate each other on-screen.

The director recently revealed that he took a drastic step to achieve this in the film. “No one looks pretty when your life is being choked out of you. No one looks their best when being slapped in the backseat of a car in the middle of nowhere in the dead of the night as a huge threatening stranger asks you questions you don’t know the answers to. There are many in India who know how this feels. But not Parineeti and Arjun,” he said.

“I had to figure a way of making them angry, bewildered and scared and alien to each other which is why I had to bar them from meeting each other socially till they met for the first time on the sets in character,” he added.

The filmmaker said Kapoor brought his A-game on as his ferocity definitely scared his close friend Chopra during the shoot.

“I think Parineeti was genuinely scared as Arjun changed from the submissive driver to an aggressive and scared policeman losing his [expletive] and brandishing a gun and getting into the backseat, bellowing questions at her while slapping her. I could see it in her eyes in the close ups. I think our small workshop trick paid off well,” Banerjee added.