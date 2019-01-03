Among the slew of best and worst film lists of 2018, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come up with his own list of movies which left him feeling jealous.
“My list is a jealous filmmaker list and it’s because there is something in them, or them as a whole that makes me rethink, gives me courage, has overwhelmed me and made me ask myself, ‘why didn’t I see it that way’,” Kashyap tweeted.
His list -- in no specific order -- included Mulk, Badhaai Ho, Manto, Andhadhun, Tumbbad, Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota, Soni, Omerta and October.