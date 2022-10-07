Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been announced as one of the star who will attend Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in Dubai this November.
The annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night will take place at World Trade Centre on November 19, with actor Ranveer Singh being the headlining star.
Last year’s Achievers Night took place in October 2021 at Meydan.
Kapoor, 25, is best known for movies such as ‘Dhadak’, ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The starlet’s next project will be survival thriller ‘Mili’, which is a remake of 2019 Malayalam film ‘Helen’ and is produced by her father Boney Kapoor.
Achievers Night is set to be an exciting event with music and performance from top talents in Bollywood and elsewhere.
Last year, stars such as Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Manushi Chillar and Sunny Leone were a part of the glamorous Achievers Night.