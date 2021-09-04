Late actor Rishi Kapoor in 'Sharmaji Namkeen' Image Credit: Instagram.com/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial/

A film poster of what would have been Rishi Kapoor’s final film has been revealed by the makers of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ on the occasion of the late actor’s 69th birth anniversary.

The movie, which is being produced through Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, is still going ahead with veteran actor Paresh Rawal stepping in to play Kapoor’s part.

In the poster, which was revealed on social media by Akhtar, sees a bright and cheerful Kapoor clutching a briefcase while dressed in a brown sweater and a green scarf. The makers also revealed a second poster to reveal Rawal in a similar avatar.

“We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film - Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film,” stated the post by Excel Entertainment.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the future of the film remained undecided after Kapoor succumbed to complications on April 30, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. Later, Rawal was asked to step into Kapoor’s role and the actor accepted.

“A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi Ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and MacGuffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light hearted, coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old man,” the post further read.