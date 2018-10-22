Kaagaz Ki Kashti, which traces the life of legendary ghazal singer and composer late Jagjit Singh, will release on November 2 in India.

Born Jagmohan Singh in Rajasthan and belonging to a Punjabi Sikh family, Singh left an indelible mark in the world of music with his treasury of ghazals, many of them sung jointly with his wife Chitra Singh,.

The duo, credited with the revival of and popularising ghazals, also composed music for several Bollywood films including Arth, Saath Saath, Sajda and Prem Geet.

During his musical career starting 1961 till his demise, Singh released around 80 ghazal albums which are popular even today. He died on October 10, 2011.

Kaagaz Ki Kashti is an evocative film of not just Singh’s life, but also of the monumental legacy he has left behind. The film includes in-depth conversations with friends, family, colleagues and archival footage.