Wondering what to wear for Diwali, the Indian festival of lights? Sweat not.
The two-day fashion exhibition ‘Numaish’, which will be held in Dubai’s Emirates Towers on September 24 and 25, will see more than 70 designers participate and they will bring their latest collection of traditional wear, jewellery and home decor.
This year, the exhibit will feature designs of talents including Nupur Kanoi, Amrit Kaur, Medha Bansal, and Aarti Vijay Gupta.
Other designers who will participate include the popular Rishi and Vibhuti label and Kashmir-based brand Dusala known for their cashmere silk shawls and stoles.
The event will run from 11am to 9pm. There’s valet parking for all shoppers.