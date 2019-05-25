Actress was told to cover up after posting a picture on social media

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh clapped back on social media after someone commented on her dressing style.

Shaikh on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing trousers and a shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake.

Many social media users appreciated and praised the photograph, however one person told the ‘Dangal’ actress to cover up.

After reading the comment, Shaikh blocked the user and wrote: “You are blocked. Mah badan... mah rulz... [my body, my rules].”