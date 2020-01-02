Image Credit:

Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday shared the first look from upcoming sports-drama ‘Toofan’ and announced that it will hit screens in India on October 2, 2020.

The ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor took to Instagram to share the film still in which he is wearing a blue boxing outfit.

“When life gets harder, you just get stronger... Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it,” read his caption.

The film that narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who is also directing the film.