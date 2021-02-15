Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen as Bollywood actor and film producer Farhan Akhtar announced his next venture under Excel Entertainment productions featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan.
This will mark the first collaboration of the stars together.
The 47-year-old Akhtar took to Twitter and shared the first glimpse of Chaturvedi and Mohanan starrer ‘Yudhra’. He captioned his post as, “Death is no stranger to him. He is a man at war.”
In an accompanied teaser, Chaturvedi unleashes his mean avatar, while saving his supposed lady-love Mohanan.
‘Yudhra’ will be directed by Ravi Udyawar, who has previously called the shots for the Sridevi-starrer ‘Mom’.
Chaturvedi was last seen in ‘Gully Boy’, which catapulted his career to new heights. Other than ‘Yudhra’, the actor will be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next untitled venture.
Chaturvedi will also be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in ‘Phone Bhoot’, along with featuring in the next season of ‘Inside Edge’ on Amazon Prime.