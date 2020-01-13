(190913) -- TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Actress Shibani Dandekar and actor Farhan Akhtar pose for photos before the world premiere of the film "The Sky Is Pink" at Roy Thomson Hall during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Canada, on Sept. 13, 2019. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) Image Credit: Xinhua

There a rumours that actor Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend, singer and actress Shibani Dandekar, will get married this year. This is if what Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar recently said in an interview is to be taken as a hint.

When Times of India asked veteran writer-lyricist Javed if Farhan and Dandekar were all set to tie the knot, he was non-committal but didn’t deny the possibility.

“I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” Javed said.

Talks of Farhan and Dandekar getting married this year started trending a while ago when Mumbai Mirror ran a report suggesting as much. The Mirror report added the duo was finalising a wedding date, and would probably settle down as soon as Farhan’s upcoming film ‘Toofan’ is released. The film is slated to release in India on October 2.

However, the report remained vague saying they could also get married before the film’s release.

According to Times of India, Javed is very impressed with Dandekar. “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl,” he said.