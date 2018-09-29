Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder has been slammed for being ‘insensitive’ after she posted a photo of a smiling Nana Patekar, who has been accused of harassment by actress Tanushree Dutta. The photo, which included the cast of Houseful 4, directed by Khan Kunder’s brother Sajid Khan, was posted on Instagram on Thursday as the film industry was swept by discussions of Dutta’s allegations.

Dutta last week renewed her charges against veteran actor Patekar, claiming she was harassed by him on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008.

“Is only money making everything for you @farahkhankunder. No humanity? We expect alot from you being a fan. Women should respect and help other women,” posted @tara1157988.

“Either you are trying to be ignorant about the whole situation or you are a big part of the problem. Don’t encourage such indecent behaviour or such people like Nana Patekar. You don’t have to wait until your daughters go through such harassment to take some action. Just do the right thing and do it now,” said @sonamdolker.

“Farah khan we clearly see what u did there. Just remember one thing you also have 2 daughters,” posted @q_d_araaaaa.

Khan Kunder and her film director husband Shirish Kunder are parents of triplets, one boy and two girls, who were born in 2008.

Houseful 4 is the fourth film in the comedy series, and will see Patekar alongside returning stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh. Actors Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Ananya Pandey are also in the film.