DJ Aqeel and Farah Khan Ali Image Credit: Instagram.com/farahkhanali/

Another celebrity marriage is headed for a split, with Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali and Bollywood’s DJ Aqeel now ‘Happily Separated’ after nine years.

Khan Ali, who is a jewellery designer by profession, took to Instagram to announce the split, as she posted an image of her husband while penning a note that called their parting a happy one.

“Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are “Happily Separated”,” wrote Khan Ali.

“We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer,” she further added.

Putting all rumours and speculations to rest, she also revealed that the split was mutual and no third person was involved.

“The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other,” she continued. “Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it.

“It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life.”

Aqeel also posted a similar note on Instagram.