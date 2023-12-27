On Wednesday, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) where several fans asked questions.

During the session, a fan reminded SRK that it was Salman Khan's birthday. "Aaj bade Bhai Salman Khan ji ka janamdin hain," the user wrote.

To which the 'Don' actor responded that he had already wished him and wrote, " I know and I have wished him. I don't do it on social media because it's personal na? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai."

However, despite the superstars sharing a close bond, their fans always seem to be feuding on social media.

Speaking about the fans' fights and social media trolling, Salman earlier told ANI, "I always tell my fans that he (SRK) is your brother's (Salman) brother, so nothing should happen to him. So my fans didn't do that much. And I don't see that much social media, I don't understand this negativity and trolling, so the thing that I don't understand does not bother me much, and neither does Shah Rukh."

Earlier this year, Salman and SRK made cameos in each other's films 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger 3' which was loved by the audience.

They have also been making special cameo appearances in each other's films such as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam', 'Tubelight', and 'Zero'.

On the cameos in each other's films, the 'Dabangg' actor earlier told ANI, "Me and Shah Rukh Khan keep making guest appearances in each other's films. It feels good that our fans love it. There is always an excitement as the bond that we share extends off-screen as well."

Also during the #AskSRK session, a user asked the 'Chak De India' actor "what's been the most beautiful thing you've learnt in these 30 years in Bollywood", to which he wrote, "If u can entertain people there is no bigger gift than that. #Dunki."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was recently seen in the film 'Dunki' which received mixed responses from the audience. SRK has still not announced his next project.

Salman was last seen in the action thriller film, 'Tiger 3,' opposite Katrina Kaif.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was there, but despite that, the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."