Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s production ‘Bard Of Blood’ will launch on September 27.

“September 27, get ready for the action-packed series ‘Bard Of Blood’ on Netflix,” Khan tweeted.

Actor Emraan Hashmi is making his debut in the web series space with the show.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gaurav Verma also tweeted: “We have a date for our first original series for Netflix India! Get ready for the action-packed ‘Bard Of Blood’ on September 27.”

Based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book ‘The Bard Of Blood’, the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent.