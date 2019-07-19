The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie of the same name

Emraan Hashmi began shooting for horror film ‘Ezra’ in Mauritius, the makers announced.

The film is a remake of the hit Malayalam movie of the same name, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of T-Series.

“Our next project, #Ezra starring @emraanhashmi begins in Mauritius. Day one Mahurat shot of #Ezra. Directed by #JayKrishnan,” the tweet read.

‘Ezra’ will be directed by Jay Krishnan, who also helmed the 2017 original.

A Panorama Studios Production, the film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak.