Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is all set to collaborate with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan in an upcoming project.
“Urvashi is the Bollywood’s young superstar.... She’s excellent and an outstanding actor. ...I’m sure you’ll be seeing her in more Hollywood projects soon,” Mohamed Ramadan said, adding: “The only Bollywood film person I know after Shah Rukh Khan is Urvashi Rautela. She is very famous.”.
Ramadan shared that Rautela and he have been discussing the project since February. “But the Covid pandemic came as a speedbreaker on our journey. Working with her will be a delight and I surely enjoy shooting with her,” he added.
Both the stars have been secretive about their upcoming project.
Meanwhile, Rautela has been working on her first bilingual movie, Mohan Bhardwaj’s ‘Black Rose’, based on Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant Of Venice’. The actress plays pivotal role based on Shylock.