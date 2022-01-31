The web series world just got another interesting entrant into its vibrant fold.
South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan will make his web series debut on streaming platform Netflix with a crime series entitled ‘Guns & Gulaab’, directed by maverick filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The filmmaker duo confirmed the development on their social media account and tagged Salmaan along with other cast members.
According to a report in Pink Villa, Salmaan is not the only known face in the 90s-set crime thriller the promises to be whacky and outlandish.
Acclaimed actors including Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav -- who was seen together in Netflix film ‘The White Tiger -- will play crucial roles in this upcoming project.
According to reports, the web series charts the journey of a clutch of misfits set against the world of crime and grime. It’s also being pegged as a unique love story in a backdrop filled with violence and vengeance.
While Salmaan, the son of iconic Malayalam actor Mammootty, is a force to reckon with in the South Indian film industry, this web series is likely to amplify his popularity and access. Directors Raj & DK are brilliant at rolling out a thrilling web series. Their ‘Family Man’ series, starring Manoj Bajpayee, is one of their best works in the recent times.
Salmaan was last seen in the multi-lingual release ‘Kurup’, a tale of a real-life fugitive from Kerala who eluded the cops. He will also be seen soon in filmmaker Brinda’s directorial venture ‘Hey Sinamika’, a romantic comedy featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari.
The actor is also working on Rosshan Andrew’s ‘Salute’ with Diana Penty.