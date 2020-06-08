Hindi film music director, the late Madan Mohan Image Credit: GN archives

It’s time to hunker down and tune into some Bollywood classics as the Dubai-based Malhaar Choir pays tribute to legends from the Hindi film industry.

On June 12, the interactive virtual session at 7pm UAE time will pay ode to music director Madan Mohan during his birth month (he was born on June 25, 1924 in Iraq), with some of his most popular melodies from the 50s, 60s and 70s, along with anecdotes on his life.

Following his big break in the film industry with the 1950 film ‘Aankhen’, Mohan went on to compose exceptional music with albums that included ‘Haqeeqat’, ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’, ‘Mera Saya’, ‘Dastak’, ‘Heer Raanjha’ and more. In 2004, Mohan’s untouched compositions were reproduced for the Shah Rukh Khan-led film ‘Veer Zaara’.

RD Burman Image Credit: GN Archives

Later this month, the Malhaar team will also host a session paying tribute to music director and singer RD Burman on June 26, which will be followed by a Mehdi Hassan special on July 10 and an Eid special on July 31.