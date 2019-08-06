The writer with a nose for Bollywood news died in Mumbai on August 6

Dubai journalist Jawahar Chhoda Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Former Dubai-based journalist Jawahar Chhoda, who had a nose for Bollywood gossip and was a guest speaker at 97.8 Josh FM radio, died in Mumbai on August 6 after battling a lung infection. He was 58.

Chhoda, who has written for several local publications and was the editor of a Bollywood magazine in Dubai, lived in Bur Dubai for over three decades before moving to Mumbai a few years ago. He was single.

“Jawahar was vivacious and vociferous. I just saw him last week in Mumbai and he was chatting away like there’s no tomorrow. He will be missed dearly,” said Hitisha Vora, an interior designer, who has known Chhoda for several decades.

His respiratory illness, which led to his death, was triggered when he began renovating his apartment in Mumbai, believes his friend Vora.

Chhoda, known for his wide friend cirlce, also branched out into writing about the party circuit in the UAE. He gained and lost many friends due to his acerbic style of writing.

His friends in the UAE also describe him as a force of nature.

“I have the fondest memories of him. He was a man full of life. He was loved and respected by many. He had a great sense of humour too. He used to make everyone laugh at a party,” said Shefali Munshi, Dubai-based entrepreneur.

Tehzeeb Ahmed described him as a warm person who never forgets a face or a name.