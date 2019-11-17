Singer along with Katy Perry performed in Mumbai on Saturday

British singer Dua Lipa posed for a picture with actor Shah Rukh Khan ahead of her performance in Mumbai on Saturday.

“So fun hanging with @iamsrk today! Thank you for teaching me your Bollywood moves!!” she captioned the picture on Twitter.

Khan responded with well wishes for the concert.

“Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @DUALIPA herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady... [and] her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert tonight. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage [sic],” he wrote on Twitter.

The ‘Electricity’ singer shared the stage with pop star Katy Perry at a music festival.

Lipa on Tuesday expressed her glee at the event saying online: “So excited to go back to India this week! I’ve never had the chance to perform in front of you and I’m excited to share the stage with sweet mutha KPez [Perry]!!!! Yaaaaay [sic].”

Meanwhile, Perry got a warm welcome in India by filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted a star-studded party for the US star.