Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was reserved by a special court in Mumbai on October 14, which means Shah Rukh Khan's son will remain in Arthur Road Jail until the hearing continues on October 20.

In the last two days, Narcotics Control Bureau and Aryan’s lawyers have been making their arguments in court but the judge reserved his order on bail plea until next hearing. The court will pronounce the order on Aryan's pending bail plea on October 20.

Earlier in the day, the NCB claimed in court that Aryan had been a regular consumer of drugs for the last three years and also added this his friend and accused Arbaaz Merchant, who was found with banned drugs on his person, was carrying the stash.

Aryan Khan leaves the NCB. Image Credit: ANI

“This was for consumption of both. Hence, bail shouldn’t be granted as Khan may tamper with evidence and influence witnesses,” said NCB in the court, according to NDTV.

The special court heard the bail plea of Aryan, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off Mumbai coast on October 3, and the NCB. Aryan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail and was moved to a common cell after his quarantine ended and he tested negative for COVID-19 today.

Aryan’s lawyers have denied these allegations and have claimed that their client is innocent. His lawyer also denied allegations that his client is a part of an international drug trafficking ring, calling it 'absurd'. He also urged the judge not to penalise his client for being a celebrity and that he should be treated like any other citizen in front of the law.

In turn, the NCB's legal team claims that Aryan has been allegedly consuming drugs for a few years now and was in touch with drug traders who appear to be a part of an international drug network.

Following Aryan's arrest on October 3, twenty people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

Meanwhile, reports of Aryan being given special treatment in jail has been slammed by jail authorities.

They claim Aryan is being treated like any inmate and not as a famous star-kid.

