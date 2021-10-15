Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has received a money order of Rs4,500 (Dh220.4) in Arthur Road Jail, where he is lodged in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, said jail superintendent Nitin Waychal on Thursday.
According to the superintendent, the jail authorities received the money order from Aryan’s family on October 11, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen.
As per the rules of the jail, a prisoner can receive a maximum money order of Rs4,500 for their expenses inside the jail.
According to ANI, Aryan was also able to speak with his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan via video call from inside the jail, officials said.
Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, have been moved to the common cell of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after their COVID report came negative on Thursday.
They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.
A Mumbai Special court has reserved its order for October 20 on Aryan's bail application.
An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.
A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.