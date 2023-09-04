Filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, who is well known for the ‘Drishyam’ franchise, which spawned remakes in multiple Indian languages, is set to direct a yet-to-be-titled thriller-drama in Hindi.
Following the unprecedented success of ‘Drishyam 2,’ Joseph is set for his next venture in Hindi, which revolves around a valiant, sharp and quick-witted law enforcement officer who embarks on a journey to fight for truth and bring justice in a high-stakes case at international level.
“After receiving so much love and appreciation for the ‘Drishyam’ franchise, I am humbled and thrilled to embark on a new journey with this powerhouse team,” Joseph said.
“For my upcoming film in Hindi cinema, I was searching for a story with a strong narrative that has underlying nuances which the audience would relate to at large. This script fits perfectly in every aspect as it will resonate with the pulse of every Indian. I am pleased to have a platform with these two acclaimed production houses like Junglee Pictures and Cloud 9 Pictures to showcase this film.”
Production house Junglee Pictures has joined hands with Joseph in collaboration with Cloud 9 Pictures.
Other details related to the film are still under wraps.
Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, commenting on the collaboration, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jeethu Joseph, who is a maestro of suspense and intricate storytelling for such a gripping story that will leave the audience feeling inspired and uplifted.”
Meenu Aroraa, Founder & CEO of Cloud 9 Pictures, added: “While we were already confident in the strength of our story, Jeethu’s immediate validation raised our confidence to new heights.”