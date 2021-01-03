Actress Disha Patani is looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri on the set of their next film, ‘Ek Villain 2’.
The actress has earlier collaborated with Suri on their 2020 film ‘Malang’.
“Starting the new year on the set is the best way to begin the year for me. I am super excited to start the shoot of ‘Ek Villan 2’ soon and to reunite with Mohit sir,” she said.
“After ‘Malang’, I am looking forward to working with him again and start a new journey,” she added.
Patani will also be seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, opposite Salman Khan.