Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee in a family comedy. Image Credit: IANS

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee will star together for the first time in a family comedy titled ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial will also feature Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones,” said Sharma.