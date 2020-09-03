Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s youngest brother, Ehsaan Khan, died in Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital from complications arising from COVID-19. According to reports, Ehsaan Khan died around 11pm on September 2.
This is the second death in the legendary star’s family this summer. He lost both his siblings in less than two weeks. On August 21, his other sibling, Aslam Khan, had died from COVID-19 and other age-related ailments. Both siblings had low oxygen levels and required immediate hospitalisation.
Ehsaan Khan’s age is estimated to be around 90, but couldn’t be independently verified.
Kumar took to Twitter to break the news to his fans about the second death in his home.
“Dilip Saab’s youngest brother Eshan Khan passed away a few hours ago. Earlier youngest brother Aslam had passed away. WE are from God and to him we return. Pls pray for them,” tweeted Kumar’s team who operates his official account.