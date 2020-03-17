Veteran actor Dilip Kumar. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to cripple the global economy, legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar took to Twitter to inform his fans that he is under self-quarantine and safe.

The 97-year-old actor who recently got discharged from the hospital following backaches revealed how he is dealing with the situation.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira [Banu, his wife and former actress] has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” read Kumar’s first tweet about coronavirus.

The ‘Naya Daur’ actor then went to urge people to stop the spread of the virus by staying indoors.

“I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders,” Kumar added. “Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others.”

Several Bollywood celebrities are currently under self-quarantine as all shooting and production work has been halted in India in the light of the spurt in cases of the highly contagious virus.