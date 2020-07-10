Director Mukesh Chhabra was emotional as he hit two years since the start of ‘Dil Bechara’ filming.
“9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya [everything has changed],” he tweeted.
The filmmaker was evidently referring to the tragic suicide of the romantic drama’s lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his home in Mumbai on June 14.
Rajput was a popular and well-loved actor known for his roles in TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and movies ‘Kai Po Che!’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ and ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.
Many people in the movie industry were left in shock over his sudden death.
Rajput’s ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star Swastika Mukherjee tweeted: “9th July. 2018. We started shooting with #kizieaurmanny for #DilBechara in Jamshedpur. Two years passed. Love found, Love lost and life changed for all of us.”
The movie is the official remake of Hollywood film ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ and a book of the same name by John Green.
‘Dil Bechara’ will release on streaming site Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.