Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines once again. Usually, the star is in the tabloids for her fashion choices or for posing with her son Taimur Ali Khan, but this time around, it is her newborn that is stealing the limelight.

While Taimur has become one of the most photographed baby in Bollywood, the actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan have been extra vigilant about keeping the face of their newborn son hidden. The celebrity couple welcomed their second child together on February 21.

However, despite being careful with photographs of their second child, it appears her father Randhir Kapoor may have accidentally shared the first pictures of the newborn on social media. The proud grandfather quickly deleted the post but the image had already gone viral.

Earlier, on Women's Day, Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome tone photo on Instagram with her newborn. In the photo, Kapoor Khan was seen holding her swaddled baby close to her chest with his face covered.

Speaking about her second child's name, Bollywood actor Kapoor Khan said earlier that her husband and her hadn't decided on a name and that they would wait until after their son was born. Speaking to Neha Dhupia last year on her show, 'What Women Want' at the time, she said: “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."