Bollywood's flamboyant movie mogul Karan Johar dropped a cryptic post on Twitter today suggesting that he's quitting Twitter. A few minutes ago, Johar claimed his decision to bid goodbye to Twitter was to make room for positivity.
It's no secret that Johar, who has over 14 million followers on Twitter alone, is ridiculed, mocked, and derided on his official social media handles on a daily basis. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' filmmaker has often spoken about the hate and toxic comments that greet him every morning and how such negativity can bog any human being down.
Soon after he posted the message about "making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter", the social media platform was flooded with reactions ranging from confusion to more roasting.
Many have also commented that his latest move is a routine publicity stunt. Now when you go on Twitter, his verified account doesn't pop up.
Johar is the second high-profile Bollywood celebrity to quit Twitter over hate and curtailing toxicity in their life. Earlier, Aamir Khan also quit Twitter for the same reason.
Johar is currently working with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on his latest film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' and also bankrolled the recent hit fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'.