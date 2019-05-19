Diana Penty Image Credit: Instagram

Bollywood actress Diana Penty made a sparkling debut with a glittery gold ensemble at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

For her look, the ‘Cocktail’ actress chose a ravishing mini golden tassle dress by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti.

Penty, who is a part of the film gala as part of an association with Grey Goose, paired the dress with embellished sheer golden knee-length heeled boots by the same designer.

The 33-year-old actress also attended the grand Chopard party.

Apart from Penty and actress Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi will be seen at the Cannes red carpet for the brand this year.

Penty began her modelling career in 2005.