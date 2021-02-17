Days after her wedding, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has taken a moment to give a special shout out to the person who was integral to the proceedings.
“Thank you, Sheela Atta, for conducting our wedding ceremony,” Mirza tweeted along with a picture of her and husband Vaibhav Rekhi. “So proud that together we can rise up. #GenerationEquality.”
She was referring to the priestess, also in the picture, who conducted the Hindu marriage ceremony.
Hindu weddings are usually conducted by male priests.
Mirza and Rekhi got hitched on February 15 and the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress has been busy sharing her joy on social media.
Earlier, the 39-year-old actress posted more pictures from the wedding, writing: “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”
Mirza was previous married to filmmaker and producer Sahil Sangha; they divorced in 2019.