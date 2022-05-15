On her son Avyaan Azaad’s first birthday, actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza penned an emotional note about her son undergoing two surgeries shortly after his birth.

“Our Jaan (our life), our miracle, you were born on this day 1 year ago with the song ‘Imagine’ playing. You were 3 months premature at 820 gms. 36 hours after birth we discovered you had necrotising enterocolitis and had to go through life saving surgery,” revealed Mirza.

The actress also wrote about her son’s time in the NICU. “You were cared for and nourished in the NICU with a stoma for 90 days and finally sent home to us with a stoma. After you had gained strength and weight you went back to hospital for a 2nd surgery that lasted four and half hours. The doctors prepared us for the worst and said it would take a minimum of 21 days before you could be back home with us. Avyaan Azaad, you were ready to be home with us on day 9 our warrior.”

She further added” “Your grace, your strength, your determination to fight the odds is so inspiring. Our son, you are now catching up on all your milestones, are happy, playful and loving. You fill our heart with joy and gratitude every single day. We are amazed and amused that your first spoken word is — Tiger. We remain grateful to all of your doctors and nurses for taking such good care of you.”

“Avyaan Azaad, you have inherited a world that will count on your love, grace, empathy and kindness. Make your own way our darling. Just as you do every day. Always remember - you are love. Happy Birthday our son. Thank you for choosing us.”