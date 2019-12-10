“We plan to collaborate with some incredible individuals from different film industries and also have women-led stories as part of the roster,” Mirza said, adding that she has been in conversation with multiple content creators, script writers and filmmakers.

“I believe in the power of one and that we are all bound by the thread of oneness and humanity. One India Stories is formed with this thought. We want to create stories that will make you pause and think, stories that will remind us of our connection to each other and the planet, stories that will make us watch and reflect. It’s a very special start for me, something I’ve always wanted to do and I hope we are able to showcase our vision in every story we create”, she added.