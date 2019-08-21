Designer Manish Malhotra (L) is accompanied by Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as he greets the audience after presenting his creations at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 20, 2019. - XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Veteran designer Manish Malhotra opened the Lakme Fashion Week winter-sestive 2019 with the launch of his collection titled ‘Maahrumysha’.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned showstopper for the show that opened the week-long fashion event that entered its 20th year in 2019. Wearing a dark green, heavily-embellished, velvet lehenga and a matching blouse, the ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ actress completed the look with open beach waves and nude makeup.

The show comprised of a vast collection of textures, embellishments and fabrics. A mix of Indian as well as western silhouettes, the collection was rendered in fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, velvet and tulle.

Designed for lighter to destination weddings, the collection included lehengas, gowns, shararas, sarees, crop top and skirts for the women and for the men layered bandhgalas, jackets, kurtas and trousers.

The colour palette ranged from classic chromes of white, ivory, beige, ochre, grey, salmon and the signature gold of the label.

Explaining his inspiration for the collection, Malhotra said: “The collection is inspired by beauty, which is above all. We had to create something which was big, larger than life. And I’m happy that I’m able to do it.”