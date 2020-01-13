State of Uttarakhand announces a pension for those who have suffered attacks

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over the moon with her latest directorial ‘Chhapaak’ after the state of Uttarakhand announced a pension for acid attack survivors in the state following the movie’s release.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter, where she shared a news headline, which read: “Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of ‘Chhapaak’”.

Meghna wrote: “PURPOSE.”

The New Indian Express on Saturday reported that “as of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarakhand”.

Rekha Arya, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, said that the government was planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs5,000-6,000 (Dh258.5-310.2) will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

“We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams,” Arya was quoted as saying.