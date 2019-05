The actress met up with her former beau’s parents

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was in New York for the Met Gala earlier this week, ensured she took out time to meet veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, parents of her former beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu called Padukone “adorable”, and took to her Instagram page to share three photographs from their meeting. They are all smiles and huddled up in the pictures.

“Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone. Gave lot of love and warmth,” Neetu wrote.

Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with heart emojis in the comments section.

Rishi has been in New York for several months for medical treatment. Just last month, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back in the India in a few months, amid reports that he is now “cancer free”.