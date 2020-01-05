Two acid attack survivors from Lucknow have played roles in 'Chhapaak'

Actress Deepika Padukone with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh and acid attack survivors celebrates her birthday during a programme in Lucknow. Image Credit: IANS

Lucknow: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday celebrated her 34th birthday here at the Sheroes Hangout cafe that is run by acid attack survivors.

Deepika plays an acid attack victim in her upcoming film 'Chhapaak' that releases on January 10. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is extremely close to Deepika's heart, according to her own admission.

Two acid attack survivors from Lucknow have played roles in 'Chhapaak'.

Deepika arrived here on Sunday accompanied by husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She had started her birthday celebrations from Mumbai airport, where she spotted cutting a birthday cake. The video, shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared on Instagram, has gone viral.

By the time Deepika reached the Sheroes Hangout cafe here, a huge crowd of fans had gathered there. Many of them came with cakes to celebrate their favourite star's birthday.