Deepika Padukone, in Mumbai, India, Jan. 2, 2020. Image Credit: NYT

While Deepika Padukone is enjoying a beach vacation with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh, speculation is mounting that the actress will play the central role of Draupadi in her ambitious production ‘Mahabharata’.

According to news reports emerging from India, Padukone’s recent meeting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has fuelled these rumours. Bhansali has directed Padukone in historical sagas including ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Goliyon Ki Ras-Leela Ram Leela’.

Draupadi is one of the most important female characters in Hindu mythology ‘Mahabharata’ and Padukone’s production will be told from her perspective. ‘Mahabharata’ is the longest known epic poem in the world and was created more than 2,000 years ago.

“Making the ‘Mahabharata’ is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute. I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project,” said Padukone in an interview with Mid Day daily.