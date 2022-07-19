The Indian film industry is abuzz by the news that Deepika Padukone will enter the ‘Brahmastra’ universe created by Ayan Mukerji, who is awaiting the release of the first film in the trilogy, with lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
First reported by Pinkvilla, the much-awaited supernatural adventure will feature a multitude of characters at the end of the first instalment who will go on to play a role in the overall trilogy and maybe even get their own spin-off in the future.
While the first film features Kapoor and Bhatt playing Shiva and Isha, respectively, sources have now said that the second film in the trilogy will revolve around the story of Dev and Parvati with Padukone playing the titular character.
“The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of ‘Brahmastra’, which will eventually take the film into the second part,” a source close to the development told the entertainment portal, adding that the actress has already shot for the sequence for ‘Brahmastra One: Shiva’.
The source further added: “All the characters are interlinked. It’s Ayan’s own universe deep rooted in Indian mythology. The world is unlike anything one has seen before in world cinema.”
Shiva and Isha are expected to be in all parts of the trilogy, with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy also playing a part in the first film.
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in ‘Brahmastra One: Shiva’ and he will be seen with some special superpowers in a prolonged action scene.
The film has been in the making for five years and famously sparked the romance between its lead stars Kapoor and Bhatt, who got married in April and are now expecting their first child.
‘Brahmastra One: Shiva’ is slated to release on September 9.