Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Instagram

Actor Deepika Padukone on Saturday recalled one of her first meetings with actor Aamir Khan.

Padukone took to Instagram to share a picture in which she is seen sitting with her father, Prakash Padukone, mother, Ujjala Padukone, Khan and two of her relatives.

Sharing the details behind the picture, the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am."

"He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask... #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan," her caption further read.