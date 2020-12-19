Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated five years of their film, ‘Baajirao Mastani’, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starred Ranveer Singh.
Padukone, who starred in the film as Mastani, recalled working on the project.
“Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path,” the actress wrote in the caption.
She added: “She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover’s names, for all of eternity.”
Singh played Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I and Chopra Jonas was Bajirao’s first wife Kashibai.
Chopra Jonas also took to Twitter to share a special video reel featuring excerpts from the film.
The 38-year-old actor went on to pen down a short note about the film and congratulated the team.
“With extremely fond memories of a glorious experience playing the gentle strength of Kashi we celebrate the #5YearsOfBajiraoMastani,” she tweeted along with the video.