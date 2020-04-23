Image Credit: Supplied

Looks like Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Live session with the World Health Organisation chief has been postponed due to “unavoidable circumstances”.

The Bollywood star took to Instagram to post an update, confirming her April 23 session on mental health issues amid the COVID-19 lockdown has been postponed.

“I regret to inform, you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020, has been put on hold until further notice,” the actress posted. She further added: “Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond.”

Padukone, who has spearheaded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in India, following her own battle with depression, was also trolled by many online when she first posted about her session.